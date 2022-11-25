Thiago Silva ‘enjoying the best version of Thiago Silva’, along with the rest of us

Unlike some of the favorites for the 2022 World Cup, Brazil didn’t suffer a letdown in their first match at the tournament, producing a strong display at either end of the pitch in a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. Team captain Thiago Silva anchored their play with steady defending and even some incisive passing, but above all, the unshatterable belief that this is their time for a long overdue win — it’s been 20 years since the 2002 triumph and that Ronaldo haircut.

Silva continues to amaze not just with his mentality and play, but his longevity. We’ve often lamented the fact that we didn’t have the privilege of watching him week in and week out earlier in his career, though he himself believes that he’s only now, at 38 years of age, reached his ultimate form, so perhaps we are indeed the lucky ones.

“I am now enjoying the best version of Thiago Silva. I think now, at my age, I am living the best moments of my career. I also have other personal fulfilments, I have a beautiful family that is a great support to me.” -Thiago Silva; source: Football.London

Chelsea are reportedly gearing up for contract talks with Silva after the World Cup, and while it would seem a no-brainer to get him signed up for another year, there might be some potential concerns regarding ambitions and intentions — especially if Chelsea are in fact being serious about a proper rebuild.

But, regardless of what happens, until then we can at least enjoy the best of version of Thiago Silva (for both club and country).