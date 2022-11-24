2022 World Cup, Day 5: Switzerland vs. Cameroon; Uruguay vs. South Korea; Portugal vs. Ghana; Brazil vs. Serbia

The World Cup continues to produce a wide range of results, from boring draws to goalfests, from expected wins to shocking upsets. Which hat will today’s games sort themselves into? Here we go!

SWITZERLAND vs. CAMEROON

Date / Time: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 10.00 GMT; 5am EST

Venue: Al-Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Referee: Facundo Tello (Argentina)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Denis the Menace Zakaria is expected to help anchor the Swiss midfield against plucky underdogs Cameroon, who have just 1 win in 15 games at the World Cup since their famous run to the quarterfinals in 1990.

URUGUAY vs. SOUTH KOREA

Date / Time: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 13.00 GMT; 8am EST

Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Clément Turpin (France)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Korea are dealing with a few injuries, but talisman Son Heung-min should be good to go. Uruguay meanwhile still feature the 35-year-old duo of the vampiric Luis Suárez and the angelic Edinson Cavani, along with a nice selection of fresh young attacking talent, such as Fede Valverde or Darwin Núñez.

PORTUGAL vs. GHANA

Date / Time: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 16.00 GMT; 11am EST

Venue: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar

Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman should be starting at left back for Ghana (with former Chelsea prospect Tariq Lamptey starting on the other fank), but the focus will be on Portugal and whether Cristiano Ronaldo grenades their chances — and what can others, like Rafael Leão do on the biggest stage.

BRAZIL vs. SERBIA

Date / Time: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Referee: Alireza Faghani (Iran)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: And speaking of the biggest stage, Thiago Silva’s ready to conquer it for the first time in his career. He and his Brazil compatriots will have to avoid the dangerous compound that is Mitro-glycerine — he already has 9 goals in just 12 Premier League appearances for Fulham.