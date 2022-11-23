Spain turned back the clock to the 16th century and absolutely pillaged poor Costa Rica to the tune of 7-0 to highlight Wednesday’s action at the World Cup, and relegate Japan’s upset of Germany to a second mention.

Spain scored early and often, grabbing goals in 10-minute intervals to build a 3-0 lead by half time, then added a few more in the second half to record their biggest World Cup win ever. Ferran Torres had a couple and even former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata got in on the action, but it was a strong team effort overall from Luis Enrique’s side. Cesar Azpilicueta started and played the full 90, continuing his great late-career renaissance in the national team.

Earlier, Germany became the latest victims of this World Cup’s attempts to endear itself to the general public after a controversial genesis and inauspicious start, when Japan came from behind with two late goals to notch the latest shock result with a 2-1 win. Kai Havertz, who played so well in Germany’s last game, failed to make a similar impact deployed as the starting center forward — he did see a goal chalked off for an inexcusable offside.

Unlike Germany, fellow favorites Belgium had no trouble grinding out a narrow 1-0 win over an enterprising Canada side, with The Ex-Chelsea Batsman, deputizing for the injured Romelu Lukaku, continuing his good goalscoring form and grabbing the game’s only goal just before half-time. Thibaut Courtois saved an early penalty, springing to his right like a coiled snake to deny Alphonso Davies, and even though Canada would outshoot Belgium at a rate of three-to-one, they would be unable to find a breakthrough.

Also, Croatia and Morocco sleepwalked to a scoreless stalemate in the day’s early kick-off, with neither Mateo Kovacic nor Hakim Ziyech able to conjure up the sort of magic we know they can conjure up.