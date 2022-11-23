Real Madrid are new to women’s football, but they make up their lack of experience with talent and grit. Chelsea would have a tough game in their hands and the first-half, despite Fran Kirby nearly scoring two minutes into the match, would show it.

With midfield going even in their battles most of the time, so did possession and goalscoring chances although with neither team consistently putting the other in threat. Still Chelsea looked like the better side on the pitch, even with Ann-Katrin Berger and Kadeisha Buchanan being called into action a few times.

In the second half Chelsea’s attitude changed markedly and for the better. Although the battle for possession continued, with neither side winning it by a huge margin, the Blues were way more incisive with their buildup play.

Several corners were won in the process and we would get the opening goal from one of them. Millie Bright rose highest in the box and flicked the ball towards Sophie Ingle, who made no mistake with his own headed effort to get Chelsea ahead at Kingsmeadow.

Real Madrid tried to answer with good passes and runs of their own from midfield to our defensive third, making things difficult for our wide players and Berger as well. A second goal was needed, and it came through thanks to Erin Cuthbert with a cross that lobbed the keeper into the back of the net.

Then it was merely a matter of keeping the ball out of “danger zones” in our defensive third. In fact we almost scored a third via Lauren James with a long-range shot that hit the side netting instead, which showed how well things went in the second half for the Blues.

Carefree!