Chelsea Women are on a good path in the Women’s Champions League group stage, surprising onlookers with a 1-0 win away at Paris Saint-Germain to kick things off and then following with a 8-0 thrashing of Vllaznia at home. Now we look to stay on track against Spanish outfit Real Madrid Femenino, who reached the competition’s quarter-finals last season before being eliminated by Barcelona on an 8-3 aggregate score.

This is the first time the two teams ever meet, and we surely hope we begin with a win on the record. To do this manager Emma Hayes decided to experiment a bit, giving chances to Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Fran Kirby to impress given Pernille Harder’s long absence from the pitch due to a hamstring injury.

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):

Berger | Bright, Buchanan, Eriksson (c) | Charles, Cuthbert, Ingle, Reiten | Kaneryd, Kerr, Kirby

Substitutes from: Musovic, Nouwen, Carter, England, James, Svitkova, Perisset, Fleming, Abdullina, Cankovic, Akpan

Real Madrid starting eleven:

Misa | K. Robles, Ivana (c), Olga, M. Oroz, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Zornoza, Freja Siri

Substitutes from: Gérard, Sofía, Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Nahikari, Claudia F. , Moller, Lucía, Athenea, Svava, C. Camacho

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 23, 20.00 GMT; 3pm EST; 1:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames, UK

Streaming: DAZN (everywhere)

Let’s do this!