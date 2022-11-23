2022 World Cup, Day 4: Morocco vs. Croatia, Germany vs. Japan, Spain vs. Costa Rica, Belgium vs. Canada

Plenty of drama yesterday, so even though all four games today seem to have clear favorites and clear underdogs, perhaps we’ll avoid making any bold predictions for any winners or losers. A fair few Chelsea players in action, too, probably!

MOROCCO vs. CROATIA

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 10.00 GMT; 5am EST

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Referee: Fernando Rapallini (Argentina)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Croatia rode a strong midfield to a second place finish four years ago, and they will be hoping that’s the magic formula once again, with Mateo Kovačić of course a key cog. But speaking of magic, if Hakim Ziyech decides to turn up for Morocco, he could abracadabra up a famous win for them, which would be their first at the World Cup since 1998.

GERMANY vs. JAPAN

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 13.00 GMT; 8am EST

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al-Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Iván Cisneros (Honduras)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: We always think of Germany as perennial powerhouses, but they failed to make it out of the groups in 2018 and fell in the Round of 16 at the last Euros — and promptly replaced long-time head coach Jogi Löw (15 years!) with Hansi Flick. There’s some fresh blood in the team as well, including Big Game King Kai Havertz at his first World Cup. Antonio Rüdiger is of course a very familiar face as well. (But no Timo Werner, due to injury.)

SPAIN vs. COSTA RICA

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 16.00 GMT; 11am EST

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Referee: Mohamed Abdulla Hassan Mohd (UAE)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: César Azpilicueta gears up for this third World Cup, but where he’s now the third oldest member of a youthful and improving squad. They finished third at Euro 2020/1 and will be looking for three points to get the ball rolling this time around.

BELGIUM vs. CANADA

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Al-Rayyan Stadium, Al-Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Janny Zikazwe (Zambia)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: And speaking of redemption, this may be the last big chance for Belgium’s golden generation — including Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, etc. — to make a proper statement not just for this game and this round, but entire competition. Romelu Lukaku is set to miss at least two of the three group games, but could be back in time to make a difference. Meanwhile, Canada, who surprised everyone during qualifying, just looking for their first point at a World Cup.