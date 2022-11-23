Chelsea’s under-21 side have advanced into the last 16 of this year’s EFL Trophy (i.e. Papa Johns Trophy) after a dominant 4-2 win over League One outfit Peterborough United, who not only had a Chelsea loanee in goal (Lucas Bergström), but were even granted home-field advantage and still came up (well) short.

Full Time: Peterborough 2-4 Chelsea. The Blues advance to Round Three of the EFL Trophy after a fabulous performance against a very good League One team. Mothersille scored twice, Casadei and Elliott once each, four terrific goals and a proper team effort. — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) November 22, 2022

Chelsea had finished top of our group, which entitled us to a home match, but instead chose to play the game at The Posh’s home digs of London Road Stadium, with a little over 1500 in attendance.

A strong Chelsea side took the lead inside of 20 minutes, with Malik Mothersille scoring on a counter-attack, and quickly doubled out lead when Cesare Casadei fired home from practically London itself.

BEHOLD:

The home side cut the deficit in half soon after, but Mothersille restored our two-goal lead right before half-time (scoring from almost the identical position as his first) and then Ben Elliott making sure of the win after Peterborough closed to within one again in the second half.

An excellent win for the boys then, with stellar individual performances and collective effort. They will now take on yet more senior opposition with a chance to move into the quarterfinals of this competition for the first time since 2017-18, when a team featuring Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevoh Chalobah, and Ethan Ampadu reached the semifinals (and were only eliminated in a penalty shootout against eventual winners Lincoln City).