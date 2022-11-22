2022 World Cup, Day 3: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Mexico vs. Poland; Denmark vs. Tunisia; France vs. Australia

After the excitement of yesterday, we get a full slate of games for the first time in this condensed World Cup, with no fewer than four (4!) matches for your viewing pleasure stretching across almost 12 hours.

Here’s how to waste while away half your day:

ARGENTINA vs. SAUDI ARABIA

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 10.00 GMT; 5am EST

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: No specific Chelsea interest though I appreciate that this brand new stadium is already called an “iconic” stadium, perhaps in anticipation of the dozen or so goals that Messi & Co are about to hang on Saudi Arabia. Maybe they’ll settle for six, like England did against Iran. If Argentina avoid defeat (which is a very tiny if), they will equal Italy’s all-time unbeaten record of 37 international matches in a row. Argentina haven’t lost since a game against Brazil in 2019.

DENMARK vs. TUNISIA

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 13.00 GMT; 8am EST

Venue: Education City Stadium, Al-Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: César Ramos (Mexico)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Old pal Andreas Christensen and his fellow Legolanders are about to take Tunisia to school in Education City, or some such.

MEXICO vs. POLAND

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 16.00 GMT; 11am EST

Venue: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar

Referee: Chris Beath (Australia)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Chelsea transfer target Edson Álvarez plays a key role in Mexico’s midfield, though most eyes will probably be on Robert Lewandowski, who’s still searching for his first ever World Cup goal — granted, this is only his second tournament and Poland bowed out in 2018 in the group stages with just two goals scored altogether.

FRANCE vs. AUSTRALIA

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Al-Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Referee: Victor Gomes (South Africa)

Al-Janoub StadiumOn TV: BBC One (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: The day begins with a Messi mimosa and ends with an Mbappé mai tai. The defending champions are one of the favorite for the whole thing, but those ambitions may be checked by their multitude of injuries, in particular including to Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté. Former Chelsea big game hunter Olivier Giroud could end up leading the lane once again. Surprisingly, France have just one win in their last six, while Australia have rattled off five straight wins since the summer.