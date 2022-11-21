2022 World Cup, Day 2: England vs. Iran, Senegal vs. Netherlands, USA vs. Wales

The opening game of the 2022 World Cup was as much of a non-event as it might have been expected, with two of the worst teams at the tournament kicking things off in a third-empty stadium, but today’s slate should be a bit more exciting.

The star of the first day was undoubtedly Ecuador’s Enner Valencia, who grabbed a really well-taken brace in their 2-0 win over Qatar — and even had a goal ruled out early on thanks to a marginal offside. Who will step up today? Mason Mount? Raheem Sterling? Édouard Mendy? Christian Pulisic? Plenty of our potential game-changers in action today!

WHICH TEAM SHOULD I SUPPORT AT THE WORLD CUP? We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation have devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will scientifically* decide which team you really should be rooting for. Take it here! *no actual science was used

ENGLAND vs. IRAN

Date / Time: Monday, November 21, 2022, 13.00 GMT; 8am EST

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Referee: Raphael Claus (Brazil)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling are both set to start according to rumors filtering out of the England camp. James Maddison and Kyle Walker are injury doubts. England are obviously the overwhelming favorites to win this game, but they’re winless in their last six (3 draws, 3 defeats in the UEFA Nations League), scoring just 1 goal in the first five of those games, before a 3-3 draw against Italy last time out. Iran will be without striker Sardar Azmoun, whom we might remember from scoring against us in the 3-3 draw against Zenit St Petersburg last year.

SENEGAL vs. NETHERLANDS

Date / Time: Monday, November 21, 2022, 16.00 GMT; 11am EST

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Brazil)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Senegal may be without Sadio Mané, but they will feature Kalidou Koulibaly in defense and Édouard Mendy in goal. They’ve not had the best of seasons so far, but if they find the form we know they’re capable of, Senegal could ride that foundation to expected success. The Dutch meanwhile are looking to make up for missing the tournament in 2018 and come into the World Cup on the back of a 15-match unbeaten run (11 wins, 4 draws). Former Blue and frequently rumored transfer target Nathan Aké is a regular for Van Gaal, while Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay have also been linked with Chelsea this year.

USA vs. WALES

Date / Time: Monday, November 21, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Al-Rayyan Stadium, Al-Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Abdulrahman Al Jassim (Qatar)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Christian Pulisic may have had to turn in his shield and take on the mantle of US Agent instead of Captain America, but he will be looking to keep doing it all day anyway for the USMNT as they take on Wales and MLS Champion Gareth Bale. Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu should also feature for the Dragons, who will be playing their first World Cup match for 64 years!