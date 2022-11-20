Christian Pulisic no longer Captain America for USMNT at 2022 World Cup

Christian Pulisic has (often) been captain of the US Men’s National Team over the past few years, including for last year’s CONCACAF Nations League triumph — in part leading to his entirely obvious and perhaps a bit too on the nose Captain America nickname — but for the 2022 World Cup, he’s been officially replaced by Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

Adams is one of the younger players in a generally quite young team at just 23 (and only a few months younger than Pulisic) but evidently one who commands a fair bit of respect.

The change, apparently based on a recent team vote, was confirmed by USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter earlier today, though as far as we understand, there was no ceremonial passing of the vibranium shield.

“We’re proud to announce Tyler’s the captain for the World Cup. He leads by his actions and his words, so we’re proud to have him as a captain. [And] he’s the guy that people get behind.” -Gregg Berhalter; source: SI

This designation is unlikely to reduce the pressure on Pulisic however, who’s still expected to be the one key player leading the US to success in Qatar.