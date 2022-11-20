Romelu Lukaku has been dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the season, and according to the AFP news agency, has not recovered in time to feature in either of Belgium’s first two matches at the World Cup — against Canada on Wednesday and against Morocco on Sunday. He’s not been seen in training and he also missed their friendly against Egypt the other day. His participation in Belgium’s final group game, a showdown against fellow hopefuls Croatia on Thursday, December 1st, isn’t guaranteed either.

Having been injured since late August, reaggravating the problem during his comeback attempt last month, Lukaku has managed just five appearances (two goals) so far for Inter Milan, on loan from Chelsea. That certainly isn’t great for anyone involved, and it would be hard to expect Inter to make any further significant investment in him if he continues to not make any significant contributions to their season.

Lukaku is reportedly hoping to use the World Cup to remind the world of his qualities, but it looks like we’re going to have to wait a bit longer to be impressed again.