The men’s World Cup kicks off today and all of the sport is on a halt because of that. Women’s football continues, however, to the happiness of Chelsea fans all over the globe eager to see the girls in Blue taking on another opponent in the league.

Chelsea will be hosting Tottenham at Stamford Bridge today with the hopes of taking top place in the league, after Manchester United defeated Arsenal 3-2 yesterday at the Emirates. It will be a full house to see the women’s team in action, with manager Emma Hayes — back on the sidelines after recovering from endometriosis treatment — choosing a strong lineup for this big occasion.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):

Berger | Perisset, Buchanan, Bright, Eriksson (c) | Fleming, Ingle, Cuthbert | Reiten, Kerr, James

Substitutes from: Musovic, Nouwen, Carter, Englang, Svitkova, Kirby, Kaneryd, Charles, Abdullina

Tottenham starting eleven:

Korpela | Turner, Bartrip, Zadorsky (c), Ale, James, Summanen, Spence, Neville, Bizet, Nax

Substitutes from: Spencer, Pearse, Harrop, Ubogagu, Ayane, Cho

Date / Time: Sunday, November 20, 13.00 BST; 8:00am EST; 6:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6, London, England

On TV: BBC One (UK); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); Paramount+ (USA); elsewhere

Let’s do this!