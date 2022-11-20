Qatar vs. Ecuador, 2022 World Cup opening match: How to watch

The eagerly unanticipated 2022 World Cup is here, and the first game is sure to be an absolute barnburner with hosts Qatar taking on the worst qualifier from South America, Ecuador. In fact, of the 32 teams at the World Cup, only Ghana and Saudi Arabia are ranked lower than these two in the FIFA rankings coming in to the tournament.
Let’s get hyped!
That doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be a bad game of course, especially if we just focus on the football as FIFA want everyone to do, and host nations do tend to have a habit of getting out of the groups and into the knockout rounds.
QATAR vs. ECUADOR
Date / Time: Sunday, November 2022, 16.00 GMT; 11am EST
Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar
Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)
On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere
Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)
Loading comments...