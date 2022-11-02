Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome to the last game of the group stage, with Chelsea already assured of not only qualification to the knockout rounds, but of top spot in the group and thus being seeded for Monday’s draw.

A win for Zagreb could see them jump up to third if Salzburg also lose in Milan, but for us, there’s little on the line other than pride, vibes, and whatever other meaning we might assign to this result.

Graham Potter has pretty much opted for a full strength team, which isn't what I would have done. Far from it. And not a single Academy youth in sight. At least we got a Denis Zakaria sighting! Oh my.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-2-2):

Mendy | Chilwell, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Azpilicueta (c) | Jorginho, Zakaria | Mount, Sterling | Havertz, Aubameyang

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja

Dinamo Zagreb starting XI:

Livakovic, Ristovski, Sutalo, Peric, Moharrami, Ademi, Misic, Ivanusec, Ljubicic, Orsic, Petkovic

Substitutes from: Nevistic, Stefulj, Lauritsen, Baturina, Emreli, Bockaj, Drmic, Marin, Theophile-Catherine, Bulat, Menalo, Spikic

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 20.00 GMT; 4pm EDT; 1:30am IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: François Letexier (on pitch); Jérôme Brisard (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 2 (UK); none (USA); none? (India); SuperSport Football Plus (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Paramount+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!