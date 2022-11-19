Future Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku suffers torn LCL

Christopher Nkunku, who’s supposedly joining Chelsea in the near(ish) future, has been ruled out of the World Cup and is set to be out “indefinitely” after suffering a torn LCL in training with France this week.

The 25-year-old’s current employers, RB Leipzig, confirmed the injury on social media today, adding that they don’t know how long he will be out as the course of treatment has not been set yet. LCL injuries, while rarer, are not quite as devastating as ACL injuries (the “lateral” ligament runs on the outside of your knee, “anterior” runs across the joint), with a much shorter recovery time frame in most cases (1-3 months), but that does depend on the severity of the injury and the method of treatment.

Leipzig confirm Christopher Nkunku tore the LCL in his left knee whilst on international duty with France. He is expected to be out for 8-10 weeks. Nkunku has a pre-agreement with Chelsea for summer 2023. This does not stop other clubs making offers, too. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 19, 2022

Nkunku reportedly had a “secret medical” with Chelsea earlier this season, with the Blues lining up all the pieces for an expected €60m+ transfer in either January or the end of the season. While this problem is unlikely to cancel any such plans if they are actually real and in place, but injuries are never not a concern, so hopefully Nkunku recovers fully and comes back soon to resume his excellent form this season (and last season): 17 goals already this season in all competitions after hitting 35 last year.

Meanwhile, Nkunku’s ready to support his nation at the World Cup and has condemned the online hate that has been directed at teammate Eduardo Camavinga, who’s tackle apparently caused the injury.

“Yesterday evening, following medical examinations, I had to leaves Les Bleus and withdraw from the World Cup. “Now it’s time to work with only one objective: to come back even stronger. “A thought for my team-mate Eduardo Camavinga, who has been unfairly targeted. The World Cup must be a moment of harmony, not of division. “Thank you to all my staff and my team-mates for their support. I will be your biggest supporter. Make us proud!” -Christopher Nkunku; source: Instagram via Mail

Good luck, Christo!