Chelsea at the 2022 World Cup: Group G & Group H

Broadcast rights in the US are owned by FOX (so FOX and FS1) and NBC Universal (so Telemundo, Universo) while in the UK it’s the usual suspects BBC and ITV. Didier Drogba will be a pundit for the BBC while Joe Cole, Eni Aluko, and Karen Carney will be part of the ITV crew.

See also: Group A & Group B; Group C & Group D; Group E & Group F

GROUP G

Teams: Brazil, Cameroon, Serbia, Switzerland

Current Blues: Thiago Silva (BRA), Denis Zakaria (SUI)

Former Blues: none

Future Blues(?): Bruno Guimarães (BRA); Sergej Milinković-Savić (SRB), Noah Okafor (SUI)

This looks a fun group on paper, with Brazil always worth the price of admission, and the other three all capable of springing a surprise of two. Both Switzerland and Serbia went through their qualifying groups unbeaten, for example, while Cameroon knocked out Algeria in their last playoff round with a goal in the 124th minute of the second leg.

When in doubt, root for Thiago Silva.

Thursday, Nov 24 — Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5am EST / 10am GMT; Brazil vs. Serbia, 2pm EST / 19.00 GMT

Monday, Nov 28 — Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5am EST / 10am GMT; Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11am EST / 16.00 GMT

Friday, Dec 2 — Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2pm EST / 19.00 GMT; Switzerland vs. Serbia, 2pm EST / 19.00 GMT

GROUP F

Teams: Ghana, Portugal, South Korea, Uruguay

Current Blues: Baba Rahman (GHA)

Former Blues: Tariq Lamptey (GHA)

Future Blues(?): Cristiano Ronaldo (POR), Rafael Leão (POR)

Another group that seems quite open, with all four teams potentially capable of having a good showing. Uruguay and Portugal are in the midst of a generational shift change, but that could provide a useful mix of veterans and youth. Korea will be hoping that Son Heung-min is fully fit and ready to dominate while Ghana look the weakest but have shown great tactical discipline in knocking over Nigeria at the final hurdle to get here, and that’s never a bad recipe for success at a short tournament.

Oh, and just kidding about the Cristiano part. (Hopefully.)

Thursday, Nov 24 — Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8am EST / 13.00 GMT; Portugal vs. Ghana, 11am EST / 16.00 GMT

Monday, Nov 28 — South Korea vs. Ghana, 8am EST / 13.00 GMT; Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2pm EST / 19.00 GMT

Friday, Dec 2 — Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10am EST / 15.00 GMT; South Korea vs. Portugal 10am EST / 15.00 GMT