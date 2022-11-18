Chelsea at the 2022 World Cup: Group E & Group F

Broadcast rights in the US are owned by FOX (so FOX and FS1) and NBC Universal (so Telemundo, Universo) while in the UK it’s the usual suspects BBC and ITV. Didier Drogba will be a pundit for the BBC while Joe Cole, Eni Aluko, and Karen Carney will be part of the ITV crew.

GROUP E

Teams: Costa Rica, Germany, Japan, Spain

Current Blues: Kai Havertz (GER), César Azpilicueta (SPA)

Former Blues: Antonio Rüdiger (GER), Jamal Musiala (GER), Álvaro Morata (SPA)

Future Blues(?): Pau Torres (SPA), Yéremy Pino (SPA)

Two absolute heavyweights and two teams who have a habit of causing problems make this an intriguing group where we think we know what’s going to happen, but we just might be in for a surprise or two. Big Game King Kai’s ready to shine on the big(gest) stage (hopefully) while success with Spain is the only thing that’s eluded Azpi during his spectacular trophy-filled career.

Wednesday, Nov 23 — Germany vs. Japan, 8am EST / 13.00 GMT; Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11am EST/ 16.00 GMT

Sunday, Nov 27 — Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5am EST / 10.00 GMT; Spain vs. Germany, 2pm EST / 19.00 GMT

Thursday, Dec 1 — Japan vs. Spain, 2pm EST / 19.00 GMT; Germany vs. Costa Rica, 2pm EST / 19.00 GMT

GROUP F

Teams: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco

Current Blues: Romelu Lukaku (BEL), Mateo Kovačić (CRO), Hakim Ziyech (MOR)

Former Blues: Thibaut Courtois (BEL), Kevin De Bruyne (BEL), Eden Hazard (BEL), Thorgan Hazard (BEL), Michy Batshuayi (BEL), Iké Ugbo (CAN), Mario Pašalić (CRO)

Future Blues(?): Leandro Trossard (BEL), Jonathan David (CAN), Borna Sosa (CRO), Joško Gvardiol (CRO),

The greatest concentration of Chelsea players past, present, and potential future as Belgium look for one more big hurrah from their Golden Generation and Croatia looking to replicate their second place at the 2018 tournament. Meanwhile, Canada surprised everyone by finish top of CONCACAF qualifying, and Morocco’s got the Wizard of AMS back out from underneath the stairs, so this could be another exciting quartet here.

Wednesday, Nov 23 — Morocco vs. Croatia, 5am EST / 10.00 GMT; Canada vs. Belgium, 2pm EST / 19.00 GMT

Sunday, Nov 27 — Belgium vs. Morocco, 8am EST / 13.00 GMT; Canada vs. Croatia, 11am EST / 16.00 GMT

Thursday, Dec 1 — Belgium vs. Croatia, 10am EST / 15.00 GMT; Canada vs. Morocco, 10am EST / 15.00 GMT