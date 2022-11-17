WATCH: Hakim Ziyech scores from the halfway line for Morocco!

World Cup-bound Morocco played a friendly against Georgia (the country, not the state) today, winning easily, 3-0, thanks in part to a ridiculous goal scored by none other than Hakim Ziyech, back in the national team fold after “retiring” from it earlier this year.

But the old curmudgeon coach is gone and so Ziyech’s back, and back in full effect when it comes to doing spectacular things on the pitch — at least occasionally — such as picking up the ball just inside his own half, looking up and seeing the goalkeeper well off his line, and casually chipping him. As you do.

Morocco opened the scoring inside of five minutes and would add a third late on in what will be their only preparatory match for the tournament. They take on Croatia (Nov 23), Belgium (Nov 27), and Canada (Dec 1) in Group F, which certainly won’t be an easy task. But if Ziyech can pull off a few spectacular moves and passes, they might have a fighting chance.