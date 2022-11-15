Official: Paul Winstanley joins Chelsea as Director of Global Talent and Transfers

After recruiting Laurence Stewart and Joe Shields from AS Monaco and Southampton, respectively, to help Chelsea and (potentially) their future global brand with recruiting footballing talent, owner Todd Boehly and co. have added another piece to the puzzle today with Paul Winstanley joining the Blues as Director of Global Talent and Transfers.

Looking at titles only, it seems Winstanley is the one who will be taking the reins in our transfer dealings. It just so happens that the former Brighton & Hove Albion head of recruitment, who stayed at manager Graham Potter’s previous club for eight years, will be joining ‘immediately’ — unlike his counterparts.

Chelsea is pleased to announce that Paul Winstanley has been appointed to the role of Director of Global Talent and Transfers. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 15, 2022

“I’m thrilled to be joining Chelsea and to continue working with Graham Potter and his team. There is a real sense of excitement and momentum around the new ownership and this project. “I’m looking forward to working with such an outstanding group of colleagues as the club moves into a new era.” -Paul Winstanley; Source: Chelsea FC

Given the timing, we can also expect (and hope!) Todd is no longer interim sporting director at the club. While the winter transfer window is barren of landmark signings over the years, Chelsea’s current state of affairs means we should be doing some adjustments to a squad sorely missing pieces — either due to injuries, or sheer lack of good enough talent to fill in the shoes of our past greats.

Welcome, Paul! Let’s recruit (and develop) some winners!