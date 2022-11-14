Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea, Player Ratings: When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva

1. THIAGO SILVA (5.9, sub)

Thiago Silva wasn’t even supposed to play in this game — not exactly sure why after getting the midweek off, other than some sort of consideration for the World Cup, which hopefully wasn’t the case because that would be a bit lot silly — but once he came on, he did all the usual Thiago Silva greatnesses that we’ve come to expect over the past couple years.

When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva.

That said, would like to see his workload managed a bit better than its’ been so far this season (or even this calendar year), and hopefully we’ll be able to do that as we get people back from injury and maybe develop a more coherent squad rotation policy as well.

2. LEWIS HALL (5.9)

A second start in as many games for the 18-year-old Academy standout, and once again, he didn’t look out of place for a second (other than playing in his non-preferred position). More please!

3. CHRISTIAN PULISIC (5.6, sub)

Pulisic into the top three for the second straight match, despite not starting this one, and it’s perhaps worth noting that he’s now outperformed the squad’s average rating in 8 of his last 10 appearances. So, would be nice to see a few more minutes for our Captain America, especially once he returns from the World Cup with the trophy. OH YEAH!

vs. NEWCASTLE UNITED (PL, A, L 0-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): —

POOR (5.0-5.9): Silva (5.9, sub), Hall (5.9), Pulisic (5.6, sub), Mendy (5.3), Chalobah (5.2), Jorginho (5.1), Gallagher (5.1), Kovačić (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Azpilicueta (4.9), Koulibaly (4.7), Broja (4.6), Cucurella (4.6, sub), Ziyech (4.6, sub), Havertz (4.5, sub), Mount (4.1), Loftus-Cheek (4.0)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL