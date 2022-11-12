Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.

Potter has done a boldness and has given young Lewis Hall a second start in four days. Gallagher and Broja start as well! If nothing else, there’s something to get hyped about.

Raheem Sterling misses out due to illness.

No Raheem Sterling in the Chelsea squad today. I’m told it’s illness rather than injury. Not Covid and it shouldn’t affect his World Cup participation.#chelsea #England — Andy Kerr (@AndyKerrtv) November 12, 2022

Here we go!

Newcastle United starting lineup (4-3-3):

Pope | Burn, Botman, Schär, Trippier (c) | Willock, Longstaff, Bruno | Joelinton, Wood, Almirón

Substitutes from: Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-2-1)

Mendy | Koulibaly, Chalobah, Azpilicueta (c) | Hall, Jorginho, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek | Mount, Gallagher | Broja

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Cucurella, Silva, Zakaria, Havertz, Hutchinson, Pulisic, Ziyech, Aubameyang

Date / Time: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 17.30 GMT; 12:30pm EST; 11pm IST

Venue: St James’ Park, Newcastle, England

Referee: Robert Jones (on pitch); Andy Madley (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); NBC, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!