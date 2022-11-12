The final game ahead of the World Cup is upon us and Chelsea really need to finish things off with a win to get back some feel-good factor. That won’t be easy against a changed Newcastle side, who have been a force to be reckoned with this season.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

It’s back to a back-three for the WAGNH community who drop any ideas of the 4-3-3 (24%) and 4-2-3-1 (22%) in favor of the 3-4-3 (42%). There’s no change in goal as Édouard Mendy remains between the sticks, with Marcus Bettinelli (2%) deputizing.

A lack of real alternatives sees the most obvious choices play at the back. Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly and Trevoh Chalobah make up the back three; Marc Cucurella and César Azpilicueta are the two wing-backs. The only other fit defenders are young Bashir Humphreys (3%) and, despite preferring the midfield position, Lewis Hall (40%).

Mateo Kovačić is a firm first-choice in the pivot but the second spot is very much up for grabs. It ends up being Conor Gallagher who narrowly edges out Denis Zakaria (52%), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (32%), and Jorginho (23%), whose involvement was initially doubtful.

Apart from Mason Mount, the community are split on who should start up front. Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang just narrowly edge out the rest, trusted for the big occasion as they return to the starting lineup from midweek rest. All three of Christian Pulisic (51%), Armando Broja (24%) and Hakim Ziyech (12%) rotate out of the side after starting midweek. Kai Havertz (37%) is only a back up, alongside Omari Hutchinson (8%)

3-4-3 (42%)

Mendy (98%) | Koulibaly (70%), Silva (92%), Chalobah (87%) | Cucurella (73%), Gallagher (54%), Kovačić (81%), Azpilicueta (69%) | Mount (78%), Aubameyang (57%), Sterling (54%)