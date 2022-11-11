Kepa Arrizabalaga wins Premier League Save of the Month award for October

There’s a scene in the classic Oscar-worthy movie “Old School” where Will Ferrell’s oafish character, Frank the Tank, wins an academic debate thanks to an out of body experience. Kepa’s transformation hasn’t been quite as drastic — he started from a much higher floor — but his month of October was an absolute masterclass, which few expected after the last couple years.

He made save after save as the shot rained down on his goal, preserving several points for the Blues in the Premier League and Champions League as well, but none were more impressive than the triple-save he pulled off against Aston Villa, which has now been rightly recognized as the best save in the league during the month as well.

Congrats!

Unfortunately, because we can’t have nice things these days, Kepa finished his month by picking up a foot injury, ruling him out of any consideration for Spain for the World Cup as well.

We’ll see which Kepa shows back up after the break. Hopefully it’s this one: