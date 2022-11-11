Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

High-flying Newcastle United host Chelsea on Saturday in what will be the last game for both clubs before the six-week break for the World Cup begins.

Newcastle have rattled off six wins in seven in the league, thanks in part to a rather favorable schedule, but they’ve tasted defeat just once all season so far, back in late August. Chelsea meanwhile have tasted defeat three times just in our last four games in all competitions.

So it’s a song of ice (cold Chelsea) and (on) fire (Newcastle), north of the wall. Let’s hope George R. R. Martin isn’t the one plotting this game and we all come out with our heads intact!

Chelsea did manage to survive a midweek game seemingly without any new injuries, but it’s also unlikely that any of those who missed the League Cup defeat in Manchester would recover just in the couple extra days since then. Maybe Jorginho, depending on how serious his foot injury is? Otherwise we’ll likely be without ... <deep breath> ... Reece James, Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kanté, Wesley Fofana, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Carney Chukwuemeka. Maybe Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchinson can stick around the first-team to provide extra pairs of legs.

