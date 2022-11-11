Hakim Ziyech named to Morocco squad for 2022 World Cup

Hakim Ziyech spent most of 2022 being retired from international duty, but Morocco changed their head coach just in time for Ziyech to unretire, rejoin during the September international break, and now be a key part of their squad for the World Cup well.

Ziyech had fallen out quite badly with previous head coach and noted curmudgeon Vahid Halilhodžić some time ago, calling it officially quits with the national team at the start of the calendar year. But Halilhodžić was sacked in August and the new man in charge, Walid Regragui welcomed Ziyech back with open arms. Awww.

Morocco were drawn into Group F, alongside Belgium, Croatia, and Canada. That looks pretty tough on paper, but we know Ziyech can win matches single-handedly when he choose to, so perhaps he will grace the tournament with such a performance or two.

The 26-man squad in full is as follows: