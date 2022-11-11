 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hakim Ziyech named to Morocco squad for 2022 World Cup

The comeback!

By David Pasztor
Manchester City v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Hakim Ziyech spent most of 2022 being retired from international duty, but Morocco changed their head coach just in time for Ziyech to unretire, rejoin during the September international break, and now be a key part of their squad for the World Cup well.

Ziyech had fallen out quite badly with previous head coach and noted curmudgeon Vahid Halilhodžić some time ago, calling it officially quits with the national team at the start of the calendar year. But Halilhodžić was sacked in August and the new man in charge, Walid Regragui welcomed Ziyech back with open arms. Awww.

Morocco were drawn into Group F, alongside Belgium, Croatia, and Canada. That looks pretty tough on paper, but we know Ziyech can win matches single-handedly when he choose to, so perhaps he will grace the tournament with such a performance or two.

The 26-man squad in full is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Munir Mohamedi (Al Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad AC)

DEFENDERS: Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Romain Saïss (Beşiktaş), Achraf Dari (Brest), Jawad El Yamiq (Valladolid), Yahia Attiyat Allah (Wydad AC), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC)

MIDFIELDERS: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria), Selim Amallah (Standard Liège), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Bilal El Khannous (Genk), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad AC)

FORWARDS: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), Sofiane Boufal (Angers), Amine Harit (Marseille), Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna), Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Ilias Chair (QPR), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Walid Cheddira (Bari), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad)

