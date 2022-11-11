Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Lewis Hall rises above the mediocrity

1. LEWIS HALL (7.4)

Lewis Hall was Man of the Match on his senior Chelsea debut, and ten months later, he’s now Man of the Match on his second senior Chelsea appearance as well. Back in January, he was No.75. In this one, he wore shirt No.67. As long as he avoids the No.9 shirt, we’ll be fine!

Really, the only blemish on Hall’s performance was the misfortune in front of goal, with Manchester City’s goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega, also putting in a Man of the Match performance. As Graham Potter said afterwards, “putting the ball in the net is the hardest thing and that’s all he didn’t do today, but everything he did do was fantastic.”

Indeed.

Our Cobham boy Lewis Hall did good. pic.twitter.com/4lO4Hp8oqC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 10, 2022

2. CHRISTIAN PULISIC (6.2)

The head coach’s positivity after this result wasn’t at all reflected in the voting, but Pulisic, on his third start in five games, also managed to rise slightly above the rest with an enterprising performance, which perhaps also only really lacked the requisite touch in front of goal.

He finished the game at left wing-back after Hall was substituted, but before then, he made good things happen (unlike Broja), more consistently (unlike Ziyech) on our forays forward, especially in the first-half.

3. ÉDOUARD MENDY (6.1)

A fairly standard latter-stage Mendy game: a few good saves, some strong aerial play, and a couple shaky moments with the ball at his feet.

vs. MANCHESTER CITY (LC, A, L 0-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Hall (7.4)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Pulisic (6.2), Mendy (6.1), Cucurella (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Kovačić (5.9), Ziyech (5.8), Chalobah (5.8), Azpilicueta (5.6, sub), Zakaria (5.6), Gallagher (5.4, sub), Loftus-Cheek (5.3), Broja (5.2), Mount (5.1, sub), Koulibaly (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Havertz (4.8, sub), Sterling (4.8, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL

