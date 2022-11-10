Romelu Lukaku named to Belgium squad for World Cup despite injuries

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku has played a grand total of 29 minutes in the last two months, and has just barely 250 minutes across five appearances to his name for the season, but he was one of the 26 players named to the Belgium national team squad earlier today for the 2022 World Cup.

Since his glorious return (on loan, for now at least) to Inter Milan in the summer, Lukaku has spent most of his time dealing with a hamstring injury and related fitness concerns, suffering a setback two weeks ago after an attempted comeback following two months on the sidelines. But evidently he’s fit enough for the tournament, or at least those who are making this decision are hoping that he’s fit enough to play and make an impact.

Lukaku is just one of several familiar faces in the squad, joining ex-Chelsea friends Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi, Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard, and Thibaut Courtois, as Belgium’s Golden Generation attempt one more shot at a major trophy. They will take on Croatia, Canada, and Morocco in Group F.

The full 26-man squad for head coach Roberto Martínez is as follows: