Kai Havertz named to Germany squad for 2022 World Cup

Chelsea’s lone representative on the Germany squad for the World Cup will be Kai Havertz, who was among the 26 players named to the team by head coach Hansi Flick.

Former Chelsea hero Antonio Rüdiger also made the cut, as did young Jamal Musiala who spent a few years in the Chelsea Academy (and the England national youth teams) before going back to his native land.

Unfortunately, the adorable but misfiring Timo Werner misses out due to an ankle injury, for which he recently undergone an operation as well.

Germany were drawn into Group E alongside Spain, Costa Rica, and Japan. Their full 26-man squad, including two players without a single senior cap, one of whom is just 17, is as follows: