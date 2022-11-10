Kai Havertz named to Germany squad for 2022 World Cup

Chelsea’s lone representative on the Germany squad for the World Cup will be Kai Havertz, who was among the 26 players named to the team by head coach Hansi Flick.
Former Chelsea hero Antonio Rüdiger also made the cut, as did young Jamal Musiala who spent a few years in the Chelsea Academy (and the England national youth teams) before going back to his native land.
Unfortunately, the adorable but misfiring Timo Werner misses out due to an ankle injury, for which he recently undergone an operation as well.
Germany were drawn into Group E alongside Spain, Costa Rica, and Japan. Their full 26-man squad, including two players without a single senior cap, one of whom is just 17, is as follows:
GOALKEEPERS: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)
DEFENDERS: Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg), Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Christian Günter (SC Freiburg), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton)
MIDFIELDERS: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt), İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
FORWARDS: Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund)
