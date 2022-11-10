Chelsea had three players representing England in the last major international tournament, when a team featuring Mason Mount, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell finished runners-up at Euro 2020/1.

Unfortunately, both James and Chilwell are injured at the moment, otherwise Chelsea would’ve surely had five players in the squad this time around. So we’ll have to settle for three once again, with Raheem Sterling and Conor Gallagher joining Mount in the Three Lions squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Former Chelsea prospect Declan Rice also makes the squad, but neither Fikayo Tomori nor Tammy Abraham get a call, which is a shame. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah are also staying at home.

The full 26-lion squad is as follows, with England set to take on the US, Wales, and Iran in group play.