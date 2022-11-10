 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher named to England squad for 2022 World Cup

The three Lions

By David Pasztor
Chelsea Training Session Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Chelsea had three players representing England in the last major international tournament, when a team featuring Mason Mount, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell finished runners-up at Euro 2020/1.

Unfortunately, both James and Chilwell are injured at the moment, otherwise Chelsea would’ve surely had five players in the squad this time around. So we’ll have to settle for three once again, with Raheem Sterling and Conor Gallagher joining Mount in the Three Lions squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Former Chelsea prospect Declan Rice also makes the squad, but neither Fikayo Tomori nor Tammy Abraham get a call, which is a shame. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah are also staying at home.

The full 26-lion squad is as follows, with England set to take on the US, Wales, and Iran in group play.

GOALKEEPERS: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

DEFENDERS: Kyle Walker (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal)

MIDFIELDERS: Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

FORWARDS: Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), James Maddison (Leicester City)

