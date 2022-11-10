Christian Pulisic named to USMNT roster for 2022 World Cup

There’s been a lot of angst about Christian Pulisic’s (relative lack of) involvement with Chelsea over the past couple seasons in the American football media, but his prospects of being in the national team have never even wavered, let alone become questioned.

And so, as confirmed a few hours ago to the surprise of absolutely no one, Captain America will be there to captain America at the World Cup in Qatar later this month.

While the choice to not take fellow forwards Jordan Pefok (first-choice for Union Berlin, second in the Bundesliga) and Ricardo Pepi (5 goals in 8 games for Groningen in the Eredivisie) is quite flabbergasting from head coach Gregg Berhalter, Pulisic’s inclusion was always a foregone conclusion.

Good luck, CP10!

Alas, young Gabriel Slonina did not quite make it, nor did former Chelsea loanee Matt Miazga.

The full roster of 26 for this soccer thing, the The USA will screech like freedom eagles against England, Wales, and Iran — tasty! — is as follows.