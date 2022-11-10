Ethan Ampadu has established himself as a first-team regular for manager (and former Chelsea assistant) Luca Gotti at Spezia, .

While Spezia don’t look like rising above a season-long relegation fight in the Serie A anytime soon — they are currently in 17th, one place and three points above the drop zone — at least Ampadu’s getting plenty of minutes. The 22-year-old has started their last ten games on the bounce, including Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Udinese, and has played mostly at center back, the position that Chelsea specifically asked for.

Ampadu’s also been a regular for his national team, though usually deployed in defensive midfield, and so unsurprisingly, his place in the squad for the World Cup was confirmed today as well.

Congrats, Ethan!

The full 26-man squad is as follows. Sadly, no one from Wrexham was called up. Wales, who haven’t been to the World Cup for 64(!) years, have been drawn in Group B alongside England, the United States, and Iran.