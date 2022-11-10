The Daily Hilario: Thursday

Negotiations
Olivier Giroud, performing at top level with AC Milan. Negotiations will take place on new contract valid until June 2024, one year extension. ⚫️ #ACMilan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 9, 2022
Giroud will now focus on World Cup and then time for new deal with AC Milan. pic.twitter.com/ygxCcrNHtp
Hmm
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez: "Carlo Ancelotti is the best manager for Real Madrid. He's perfect as he understands our values and ideas, so players can also feel the same", tells @Tuttosport. ⚪️ #RealMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 9, 2022
"We've great relationship and he's the perfect coach for us". pic.twitter.com/RKHybNkgjh
Close
Southampton are close to confirming the appointment of Nathan Jones as new head coach. Compensation agreed with Luton is over £4m (Jones signed new deal in Jan). Coaches Chris Cohen & Alan Sheehan also to join. Luton are already interviewing for the replacement #SaintsFC #ltfc— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) November 9, 2022
Loading comments...