1. MASON MOUNT (7.9)

Mason Mount, Chelsea’s reigning and back-to-back Player of the Year, had a somewhat slow and underwhelming start to the season, but like many others who had been suffering from similar drops in form, has been finding his feet a bit more lately. The 3-0 midweek was his highest rated game of the season to that point, and this 3-0 win has now bettered that significantly. This is in fact his first appearance in our top three this season. And it’s also our highest rated game of the season overall. That’s not the first time that correlation has happened!

As pointed out by Opta, the two assists are the second time in his career that he’s done that in a Premier League game. The pass he squeezed through for Pulisic’s goal was especially impressive.

2. CONOR GALLAGHER (7.8)

Continuing the theme of improving performances, Gallagher built on last weekend’s match-winning cameo with a commanding 85 minutes of all-action midfieldering. This is the sort of play we were expecting from the youngster, both on and off the ball, and can hopefully keep expecting going forward.

3. CHRISTIAN PULISIC (7.7)

And of course the logical conclusion to this theme is Christian Pulisic, who has been biding his time and waiting for a proper chance. He got that today, and unlike with his generally impact-less substitute appearances, he made his presence felt and scored the goal that pretty much settled the game early in the second half already.

vs. WOLVERHAMPTON (PL, H, W 3-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Mount (7.9), Gallagher (7.8), Pulisic (7.7), Broja (7.7, sub), Azpilicueta (7.6), Arrizabalaga (7.4), Havertz (7.3), Chalobah (7.3), Koulibaly (7.1), Loftus-Cheek (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Cucurella (6.8), Kovačić (6.8, sub), James (6.7, sub), Jorginho (6.6), Chukwuemeka (6.3, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Ziyech (5.9, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL