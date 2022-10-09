Christian Pulisic made his first start under Graham Potter yesterday, and promptly scored his first goal of the season. It was in effect the winning goal, coming early in the second half and pretty much putting the game to bed after Chelsea had taken the lead on the stroke of half-time but Wolves had come out of the break with renewed impetus and fight.

The celebrations for Pulisic’s goal showed a great togetherness and spirit in the team, which is something that several players and the head coach have touched on as well over the past week. Winning will always help in that regard, but Graham Potter’s squad rotation is paying dividends as well already, both on and off the pitch.

It’s early days of course, but Pulisic’s liking what he’s seeing and looking to build on this early success for the new man in charge.

“I’m really happy to get that goal. [And] it’s another clean sheet and a great result. We look really strong in attack but also a couple of clean sheets are really important for us. I like the way the team is working at the moment, and it’s just about finding some consistency and keeping going.” “We have a very strong team with amazing depth, guys that can come in and do a great job. We have players that work hard and push each other in training every day. That can only help the team and I think you saw that against Wolves.” -Christian Pulisic; source: Chelsea FC

That is indeed the theory. However, as we’ve seen, it’s though to find that fine line for the right balance between rotation and consistency of selection. But if we can in fact find it, we could be set up for success across multiple fronts.