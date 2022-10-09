Armando Broja celebrates father’s birthday with first senior Chelsea goal!

Here’s a fun little factoid that Armando Broja revealed in his post-match interview with Chelsea TV yesterday: it was his father’s birthday! And what did he get dear old dad? Why, a lovely first ever senior Chelsea goal! (And probably a few other things.)

That timing of course made the goal even more special, not as if it needed any help in that regard, being his first for his boyhood club. In the context of the game, it was just icing on the cake, to make it 3-0 in the final minute. In the greater context however, it means the world.

“It was amazing. I saw Kova get on the ball and I knew as soon as he got on the ball I could make a run in behind. It was a great pass from him. And then after that [...] instinct and things kick in, and yeah, just cut inside and shoot at goal. I’m thankful it did go in. Had to wait a little bit longer because of VAR on the offside, but in the end it stood and yeah just really really happy. “You know the emotions started kicking in and it was just a surreal moment for me and for my family [and] even better because my dad’s birthday is today so got a goal for him which was even better. So just really happy all around [and] the performance from the boys was amazing so it was just a great day today.”

Broja recently talked on The Players’ Tribune about the lengths his parents had gone to when he was younger to keep nurturing his football career, so it was a great present indeed. The 21-year-old has been with Chelsea since age 8, which makes the goal a fantastic present for all of us as well!

“It’s amazing. It’s my boyhood Club; I love the club you know. I’ve been a fan since I was a little boy so it’s just amazing to do it in front of Stamford Bridge. The fans were amazing today. Thanks obviously to the fans for the support and the staff and all the players. Hopefully first of many!”

Broja has yet to start a game this season, but he’s made nine substitute appearances already — thank you five-subs rule! And that first start is surely not far off either, if he keeps working hard and making an impact when called upon by the manager.

“We’re still getting know each other but [Potter] seems like a very good guy, easy to talk to, easy to get along with. He’s always encouraging. [He’s] always telling me to be hard-working and in the opportunities that I get, to help out the team as much as possible. When you come on, you don’t always get opportunities to score but when you work hard and you press and you try and help the team out as much as possible, it doesn’t go unnoticed. [...] More opportunities will come, just gotta be patient [and] make the most of them and help out the team.” -Armando Broja; source: Chelsea TV

Only just getting started!