Filed under: Chelsea FC: Premier League WATCH: Armando Broja first ever Chelsea goal makes it 3-0 against Wolverhampton! First of many! By Fellipe Miranda Oct 8, 2022, 4:53pm BST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Armando Broja first ever Chelsea goal makes it 3-0 against Wolverhampton! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Wolverhampton’s defence slip, and Armando Broja shows his lethal insinct as a striker by running off the shoulder of his marker to score his first ever goal for Chelsea! 3-0 to the Blues! More From We Ain't Got No History Potter really pleased to see squad rotation pay dividends in 3-0 Chelsea win Chelsea 3-0 Wolves, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings Chelsea vs. Wolves, Premier League: Live blog; highlights WATCH: Pulisic doubles Chelsea’s lead over Wolverhampton, 2-0! WATCH: Havertz header opens the scoring for Chelsea against Wolves, 1-0! The Daily Hilario: Saturday Chelsea News 24/7 Loading comments...
Loading comments...