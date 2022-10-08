 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Armando Broja first ever Chelsea goal makes it 3-0 against Wolverhampton!

First of many!

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new

Wolverhampton’s defence slip, and Armando Broja shows his lethal insinct as a striker by running off the shoulder of his marker to score his first ever goal for Chelsea!

3-0 to the Blues!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History