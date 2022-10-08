Chelsea dominated the first half from minute one to minute last, but it took a long time to find the breakthrough, despite multiple excellent chances.

In fact, Chelsea only took the lead with the final action of the period, in added-on time, as Kai Havertz looped the ball over the goalkeeper with a header from a Mason Mount cross. Havertz had come close to scoring earlier, as had Mount, as had Pulisic, as had Loftus-Cheek, as had Azpilicueta, as had Chalobah, even.

Wolves made a halftime change and improved markedly after the break, but Christian Pulisic’s goal early in the second half made most of the second 45 a formality. Chelsea came close a couple times, though also had some shaky moments at the back, especially with Adama Traoré causing a bit of havoc. Marc Cucurella made one excellent block to help preserve the clean sheet.

Armando Broja then put the icing on the cake with his first senior Chelsea goal.

Carefree.

No fewer than seven changes from midweek, with only Kepa, Koulibaly, Mount, and Loftus-Cheek keeping their spots. Another formation switch as well, with Chelsea going back to the back-four.

Switch to a back-three on 72 minutes, with James coming on to wing-back and Azpi dropping into the back-three: Chalobah central, K2 left-center.

Chukwuemeka finally gets his debut. Zakaria not even on the bench.

Broja first ever senior Chelsea goal!

13 shots in the first half, 11 from inside the area (@ExpectedChelsea)

Back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since February

Diego Costa lap of honor in the middle of the match was hilarious

Next up: AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: