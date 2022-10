Several attempts in, and Chelsea score in the last minute of the first half!

Wolverhampton had almost gotten the unlikely lead earlier with a Nelson Semedo run, but the Blues brought the ball back to the visitors’ defensive third as they have done throughout the day thus far. After a corner and a couple of attempts to keep it in the box, Kai Havertz rises higher than all defenders in the area and scores our first goal at the Bridge today from a Mason Mount cross.