Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor Updated
Chelsea FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea look to build on the momentum of the past week with a third successive win. Last time we won three in a row was back in April; the last time we kept two clean sheets in a row was back in late February.

Potter has shuffled his deck a fair bit, with seven changes from midweek, including a start for Christian Pulisic, and a formation switch to a back-four (looks like a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-2-2 depending on where Gallagher and Mount play). Only Kepa, K2, RLC, and Mount keep their spots.

Diego Costa makes his first start for Wolves.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):
Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Azpilicueta (c) | Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Gallagher | Pulisic, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Mendy, Chilwell, James, Chukwuemeka, Kovačić, Sterling, Ziyech, Aubameyang, Broja

Wolves starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Sá | Jonny, Toti, Kilman, Semedo | Moutinho, Nunes | Guedes, Podence, A.Traoré | Costa

Substitutes from: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Hwang, Mosquera, Ronan, Hodge, Bueno

Date / Time: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Simon Hooper (on pitch); David Coote (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport Variety 2 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

