The games are coming thick and fast. Chelsea’s next opponents are struggling, but they are not to be underestimated. While Graham Potter spoke in his press conference about finding the right balance when it comes to rotation, it will be interesting to see how many players actually do get rested for this game.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community, on the other hand, doesn’t make too many changes here. The 3-4-3 is back with a comfortable lead on the 4-3-3 (18%) and 4-2-3-1 (17%) formations, while Kepa Arrizabalaga also retains his spot in goal, with Édouard Mendy (15%) currently having to settle for second-choice.

Trevoh Chalobah replaces the injured Wesley Fofana, and joins Kalidou Koulibaly (the leading vote-getter) and Thiago Silva in the back three. No rest for Silva then, as he just barely beats out Ben Chilwell (54%), nor for Reece James, who takes up wing-back duties along with the fit again Marc Cucurella. César Azpilicueta (27%) remains only a back-up.

After a dominant performance midweek in the Champions League, Ruben Loftus-Cheek rightfully keeps his place in midfield, next to Mateo Kovačić, who was one of the few players to garner over 75% of the vote. Conor Gallagher (51%), Jorginho (31%), Denis Zakaria (17%), and Carney Chukwuemeka (3%) provide cover from the bench, while this game still comes too early for N’Golo Kanté (8%).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling continue to start but Mason Mount (46%) does drop out in favor of Christian Pulisic. Armando Broja (24%), Kai Havertz (44%), and Hakim Ziyech (11%) could provide support from the bench.

3-4-3 (48%)

Arrizabalaga (85%) | Koulibaly (92%), Silva (59%), Chalobah (75%) | Cucurella (61%), Loftus-Cheek (57%), Kovačić (75%), James (82%) | Sterling (60%), Aubameyang (75%), Pulisic (49%)