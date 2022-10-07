 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How should Chelsea line up against Wolves to make it three wins in a row?

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
Chelsea FC v AC Milan: Group E - UEFA Champions League Photo by Steve Bardens - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Chelsea’s next game is upon us already, with the Blues hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday.

While the narrative thrust will be largely provided by the return of Diego Costa to Stamford Bridge, the more relevant concern for us should be whether we can build on the momentum created by the back-to-back wins over the past week. Wolves have struggled this season — they have just one win so far and have scored just three goals, the fewest of any team in the Premier League — and will be under interim management after sacking Bruno Lage.

This might be a tempting (or necessary?) opportunity to rotate the squad a bit for Graham Potter however. The likes of Raheem Sterling, Thiago Silva, and Reece James have played nearly every minute so far this season (at least 810 of the available 900), and Mason Mount isn’t too far behind either.

Wesley Fofana’s knee injury will limit our options in defense for the next four weeks, but hopefully we will have N’Golo Kanté back momentarily now.

Choose wisely.

