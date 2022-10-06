According to reports in France, Wesley Fofana only has a “sprained” knee, and will thus miss only a few weeks — four or less, as per L’Equipe. That’s not great news, but it’s certainly not the worst news that we had feared after he limped out of last night’s game.

The 21-year-old jarred his knee after a challenge from Rafael Leão, and while he tried to play on, twice, eventually he had to call it a day. “From laughter to tears” as he put it on Instagram, having scored his first goal for the club not ten minutes prior.

Fofana was seen leaving stadium on crutches afterwards, with his right knee in a brace — all good indicators of something major having gone wrong. (Having personally spent the last couple years recovering from ACL surgery, I pretty much assume every knee injury is a torn ligament.)

So, hopefully this report is accurate and hopefully it is also the full extent of the diagnosis — and not like Chilwell’s case last year, where we tried for a month to rehab the injury before biting the bullet and having him undergo the operation.