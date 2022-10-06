Potential ‘beyond the sky’: Reece James, Chelsea legend in the making

Reece James is one of the best young right backs in the world, but his potential isn’t just very high. It’s not even sky high. No, his potential is in fact “beyond the sky”, which is how Graham Potter put it after last night’s 3-0 win over AC Milan, in which James played an unsurprisingly massive role.

The 22-year-old set up one goal and scored another — the youngest Chelsea player ever to do that in the Champions League — collecting the official Man of the Match award on the night for the second match running. And of course unlike many of his (wannabe) peers, he isn’t just getting it done on the offensive end of the pitch!

Potter has only been here for a few weeks, but it’s been football-love at first sight with Reecey. And who can blame him? We’ve been smitten for years! He is indeed an absolute legend in the making, three seasons in to a lifetime of success at Chelsea.

“I think Reece is just a fantastic player, and he’s a young player, so he’s developing all the time. He’ll get better and better as we go. “I’ve really enjoyed working with him, he’s got a lot to offer, he’s fantastic. He could play any game in the world, he’s tremendous. My job is to help him reach his potential because his potential is beyond the sky. “We love him. He’s so important for us. My job is to help him reach his potential, and his potential is he can be a Chelsea legend. That is the level he has, the potential that he has. For that to happen, he has to be part of a successful team. That’s what we’re working towards.” -Graham Potter; source: Metro

Make it so!