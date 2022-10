CHELSEA FC 1-0 AC MILAN

⚽ 24' Wesley Fofana (#CFC)pic.twitter.com/vVb0MxjXTw — All goals replay (@goalsreplayg) October 5, 2022

In our third consecutive corner attempt, Chelsea breaks the deadlock against AC Milan!

A bit of a scramble in the small area and centre-back Wesley Fofana slides it into the back of the net for us. 1-0 to the Blues!