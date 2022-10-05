Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea need to win tonight after collecting just 1 point from our opening two Champions League group stage games, and we’re going to have to do it against the group leaders and defending Italian champions. Milan are dealing with an injury crisis, especially in defense, so hopefully we can take advantage of that as it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to keep them off the scoresheet.

Potter has gone back a back-three, with Koulibaly called upon. Loftus-Cheek gets the nod in the middle in the only other personnel change from the weekend (Jorginho and Havertz rotating out).

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Arrizabalaga | Koulibaly, Silva (c), Fofana | Chilwell, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, James | Sterling, Aubameyang, Mount

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Mendy, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Jorginho, Gallagher, Zakaria, Ziyech, Pulisic, Havertz, Broja

AC Milan starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Tătăruşanu | Ballo-Touré, Tomori, Kalulu, Dest | Bennacer (c), Tonali | Rafael Leão, De Ketelaere, Krunić | Giroud

Substitutes from: Mirante, Jungdal, Brahim Díaz, Rebić, Origi, Pobega, Gabbia, Gala, Coubis

Date / Time: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Danny Makkelie (on pitch); Dennis Higler (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 2 (UK); none (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Football Plus (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Paramount+, ViX+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!