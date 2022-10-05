Chelsea have posted the highlights from the U21 team’s 2-1 win over Oxford United in the EFL Trophy last night. You do have to wait until almost the very end for the Chelsea goals — it’s just a 3.5-minute video, so you can do it — with the young Blues knocking on the door all game, but not finding the breakthrough until late.

And it’s certainly worth the wait! In the 78th minute, after Chelsea had hit the woodwork and Omari Hutchinson failed to convert a penalty, Mason Burstow decided to simply chip the goalkeeper from almost 40 yards. What an audacious and casually cool effort from the 19-year-old!

League One side Oxford United had taken the lead inside the first 10 minutes, scoring off a goalmouth scramble from a corner, but Chelsea’s quality shone through even with teenagers facing older pros. The Blues’ comeback was complete four minutes after Burstow brought us level, with Lewis Hall showing some quality footwork and finish with his weaker foot inside the last 10 minutes.

All four teams are on 3 points after two rounds of play in our group, Chelsea second thanks to goal difference, which means that we will need at least a draw on the final matchday, away to Leyton Orient in a couple weeks, to progress to the knockout stages.