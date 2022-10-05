Chelsea will be already fighting for our Champions League survival when we take on defending Italian champions AC Milan at Stamford Bridge tonight. The good news is that Graham Potter should have a nearly fully healthy squad at his disposal. The bad news is that Milan are in good form and will be itching to all but secure their spot in the knockout stages.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

For the first time in ages, the choice of formation is an incredibly tight call for the WAGNH community, as the 3-4-3 (27%), the 4-3-3 (26%), and the 4-2-3-1 (21%) each get about a quarter of the vote, with the familiar back-three setup just barely prevailing — for now at least.

The goalkeeping question, on the other hand, is easily answered in favour of Kepa Arrizabalaga, overwhelming preferred over a possibly fit-again Édouard Mendy (6%).

It’s the usual suspects in defense, with Kalidou Koulibaly slotting into the back three next to Thiago Silva and Wesley Fofana, while at wing-back, Reece James and Ben Chilwell unsurprisingly retain their places. This leaves Trevoh Chalobah (13%), César Azpilicueta (6%) and Marc Cucurella (44%) on the bench yet again.

With N’Golo Kanté (8%) out and question marks over Jorginho’s (10%) fitness, it’s Conor Gallagher who’s rewarded with a starting spot for his beautiful game-winning strike over the weekend. Mateo Kovačić is of course the other starter; Ruben Loftus-Cheek (35%), Denis Zakaria (22%), and Carney Chukwuemeka (1%) round out the midfield voting.

Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are clear favourites up front while Kai Havertz (41%) rotates out in favor of Mason Mount. Both Armando Broja (16%) and Hakim Ziyech (7%) remain far off the voting pace, though Christian Pulisic (44%) does come close.

3-4-3 (27%)

Arrizabalaga (93%) | Koulibaly (76%), Silva (75%), Fofana (69%) | Chilwell (60%), Gallagher (62%), Kovačić (90%), James (97%) | Sterling (89%), Aubameyang (85%), Mount (53%)