Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

Having picked up just one point from out first two matches in this year’s Champions League group stage, against the two lowest ranked teams in our group in fact, we now face the onerous task of playing back-to-back games against the top seed in the group, AC Milan. The first of those two is Wednesday at home at the Bridge, and that makes it even more of a must-win than it already was.

Of the four players who were unavailable this weekend, only Marc Cucurella was mentioned by the Chelsea official website as having return to training on Monday, which presumably means that N’Golo Kanté, Édouard Mendy, and Carney Chukwuemeka are not as close to returning just yet. Graham Potter had hoped to have them available when he talked to the media on Friday, but even in the best case scenario, they’d be lacking match fitness.

Another name not mentioned was Jorginho’s, after his early exit from Saturday’s game with what looked like a knock, though he could be see in one of the posted photos, so presumably he’s okay.

