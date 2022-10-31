Reece James, Wesley Fofana to continue injury rehab in Dubai for some reason

Chelsea have confirmed with an official statement that Reece James and Wesley Fofana “will continue their rehabilitation programmes this week in Dubai”, but have neglected to include even a token reason for this seemingly random and confusing decision. They did make sure to say that “a member of the Chelsea medical department will accompany them”.

Do they just want to be warm? Do they think that by being closer to Qatar, they have a better chance of making the England and France teams, respectively? Do they just need a vacation? Or are they really big fans of Dubai Bling?

Who knows! In the few hours since the announcement, no report that I have seen has managed to conjure up any actual reason.

Prior to their departure to this magic rehab land, neither defender was expected to be back before the World Cup — an especially disappointing development for Reece personally since he was expected to be a key player for England, just as he is for Chelsea. Fofana was on the fringes of the French first-team, having been called up to their U21 squad most recently.

So yeah, have fun, boys!