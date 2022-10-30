Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Not quite season’s worst

1. CONOR GALLAGHER (6.0)

It’s tough to name a “Man of the Match” in any sort of defeat, let alone such a heavy one, but it’s always good to see an Academy product shine for the senior team, and young Gallagher’s doing that more often than not when called upon.

This was his third start in our last four, completely with a lovely assist, though he might be thinking about that first-half missed chance for a little while.

Incidentally, the average ratings for this defeat are only our third worst this season, after the Leeds and Zagreb defeats.

2. KAI HAVERTZ (5.8)

Back-to-back games with a goal for King Kai, and three in his last five starts. It would be amazing if he truly caught fire in front of goal for the first time in his Chelsea career.

3. MATEO KOVAČIĆ (5.6)

Kova, battling a couple injury concerns, just edges out Kepa, who came off at the half with an injury concern, for the third spot on the podium, and they both get some well-deserved rest midweek hopefully.

vs. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (PL, A, L 1-4)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Gallagher (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Havertz (5.8), Kovačić (5.6), Arrizabalaga (5.6), Silva (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Mendy (4.7, sub), Chilwell (4.7, sub), Broja (4.7, sub), Pulisic (4.5), Mount (4.5), Chalobah (4.4), Ziyech (4.3, sub), Aubameyang (4.3, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Loftus-Cheek (3.7), Cucurella (3.4)

THE DREAM ‘MARE (1.0-2.9): Sterling (2.7)

OVERALL